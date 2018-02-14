Jah Prayzah the money magnet drops new video ft Jah Cure

Jah Cure and Jah Prayzah in the video Angel-o

Most artistes in Zimbabwe would definitely love to be in the same space where Jah Prayzah is in at the moment.

The multi award-winning artiste keeps setting the standard regards how things ought to be done on the showbiz scene, and he is not stopping.

Chief amongst the things he has managed to do is make his brand the most bankable brand in the country amongst all artists â€“ only Dr. Tuku is able to go shoulder to shoulder with him on that front.

Tuesday evening saw Jah flip the script on how music videos are launched.

score another first as he launched his latest music video â€˜Angel-oâ€™ at his offices in Belvedere.

For just one music video, and less than 200 guests in attendance, nobody would have anticipated that corporates would be involved in the event.

The likes of ZOL, Spidex Media and Nash Paints all came out to support the musician as he launched his world-class video, â€˜Angel-oâ€™, which premiered on MtvBase on Wednesday morning.

Besides the big corporate involvement, there was also the Affirmative ActionÂ Group crew was present in full force spearheaded by their president, Dr. Phillip Chiyangwa. The boys made it rain on the night as they were splashing money all over the crooner.

The crew appears to have taken care of most of the costs incurred in hosting the event leaving Jah and his team with little much to do but show up and have a good time.

Then there was Sir Wicknell. The businessman who was impressed by Jahâ€™s video gave the singer a cool $10k for Jah to go and spend whilst on a paidÂ holiday in the Victoria Falls.

Below is the latest video from Jah what do you think about it?

