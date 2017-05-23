Jah Prayzah Ploughs back $30K into former school

Jah Prayzah giving a speech at Musanhi Secondary PIC: COURTESY OF JP

Award-winning musician, Jah Prayzah has embarked on a project to build a computer lab at his former school, Musanhi Secondary School, which is set to cost $30 000 when complete.

“This is just my way to give back to the school that contributed a lot to who I am today,” said Jah Prayzah, whilst speaking at a meeting that was held at the school on Friday last week.

“I know that there are lot of other things that are needed by the school, but I decided to start with this project. God permitting we can develop other areas in the future,” he added.

The computer lab construction is set to start early June.

On the same day, Jah also launched a soccer tournament dubbed ‘Tadzoka Kumusha’ which will now be running on an annual basis.

The first edition featured four secondary schools namely; Musanhi, Mugabe, Nyamhara and Rudaviro.

The hosts, Musanhi made their old boy happy as they were crowned winners after beating Nyamhara in the finals.