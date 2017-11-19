Jah Prayzah, The Prophet of Our Time

Jah Prayzah at Kutonga Kwaro Album Launch

Whilst the authenticity of other prophets that have mushroomed in Zimbabwe, particularly in Harare over the past five years, can be questioned, there is one man whose ability to discern in the spirit realm is seemingly authentic and that is Jah Prayzah.

This was proven on Saturday November 18 as over a million Zimbabweans marched in solidarity with the Zimbabwe Defence Forces (ZDF) to remove President Mugabe from office and the music of one artist dominated the entire march and that was Jah Prayzah’s music.

Though his recently released album, ‘Kutonga Kwaro’ had caused some tremors amongst music lovers, this march caused it to be a mega hit which would measure around 9.0 on the Richter scale, as was the 1960 earthquake in Valdivia, Chile.

Title track to the album, ‘Kutonga Kwaro’ which was viewed as a political track by many even before it was released proved to be a favourite of the majority of those that attended the march. From one car to another, it was like the new anthem of the nation – coincidentally on a day dubbed ‘Independence Day’.

“Haa woti tisvikewo pano ndini Mwendamberi ndakuchinja mutemo…kutonga kwaro gamba…rinofadza nenherera, gamba ramakajaira…,” (Behold I am here…the soldier is ruling…he makes the orphans happy…the soldier you are accustomed to…) are some of the lyrics of the track.

Indeed the orphans were happy on the streets on Saturday as the ZDF flipped the script on President Mugabe – and indeed the soldier is ruling. These are some of the prophetic lyrics by Jah Prayzah.

One might think that is a coincidence, but another track from the album says, “Ndin’ ndamubata… vakomana munoda kufara ndizvo here… (I have caught him, do you want to be happy)” The ZDF has is indeed in control of critical systems in the nation and causing everyone to be happy.

For the doubting Thomas’ there is a third track from the album and it is entitled ‘Masoja’.

It’s lyrics say, “Amai ndawona mudungwe wemagamba achifora akananga mugomo. Vanga vachimhanya vakatakura zvombo ndafunga kuti hameno kune hondo…(I see a troop of soldiers marching towards the mountains. They were running carrying weapons and I thought there was a war somewhere)”

On Tuesday armed ZDF troops entered the CBD and many, especially those outside Zimbabwe thought there was a war brewing in Zimbabwe, but that is not the case – shocking as it might be, Jah Prayzah sang all about it.

Regards who will rule the country next, Jah also sang saying, “Mudhara Vachauya…”

