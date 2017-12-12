Jah Prayzah’s manager bags award

Manager of The Year in Entertainment Keen Mashipaidze PIC: COURTESY OF BRAND JP

For Jah Prayzah to be consistentlyÂ trending for the past five years ain’t just an issue of being gifted but it also takes a well oiled management team to ensure that the brand keeps growing and maintains relevance.

In this reagard, one young lad has been responsible for the remarkable growth of brand JP and his name is Keen Mushapaidze.

The 26 year old bagged an award for Manager of The Year in Entertainment at the Zimbabwe Business Awards (ZIBA) held recently in the capital.

An elated Mushapaidze took toÂ Facebook and posted the following statement:

Firstly I would like to thank my big brother, Mukudzeyi Mukombe aka Jah Prayzah for having so much faith in me even when I didnâ€™t have faith in myself. He made me realize my worth and also discover a stronger part of me I did not understand. He went on to trust me with one of the biggest entertainment brands to ever grace the land of Zimbabwe. The greatest part of life is knowing what you love to do and get to do that for a living, and he showed me exactly that.

Secondly I would like to thank my mum and dad for the support through the years. It is difficult to raise a kid, take him to one of the best Universities in the country, see him through his graduation and employment in a reputable organization, only to realize he wants to be in the entertainment industry. But I got all the support I asked for.

I would also want to thank my team who work tirelessly behind me but at the end of the day all the glory goes to Keen and Jah Prayzah as people do not know how Simbarashe Mhungu, Dual SimÂ Zim and Fortune Emprayzah De Souzawould have gone for numerous sleepless nights in order for the brand to be where it is now.

The 3rd Generation Band has been amazing over the years and has made my journey an enjoyable one with exciting challenges that we eventually overcome as a team. I thank you my people.

All this work would be difficult to do if I had a girlfriend who is not understanding but I am happy I have that in Mitchelle as she has pushed me to be a better person and not being selfish in the process, I have time for her and I also have time for my equally demanding job.

My brothers Praise Yanai Mushapaidzeand Davis who have always looked up to me and motivated me through the years and my friends I thank you too. The fans have never been short of amazing.

Everyone who has played a huge role in my life and career, you are special to me and always know that I appreciate.

As the manager I am also proud to say congrats to Jah Prayzah – Entertainment Entrepreneur of the year and MTM – Entertainment Brand of the Year also the ZIBAâ€™s

Last but certainly not least I thank God for giving me a voice inside that I use to pray and reach to him for guidance and protection. Indeed he has blessed me and my family and will forever Glorify his name.

We say congratulations to the youngster and may you and your team stay focused in growing the JP brand as well as Military Touch Movement.

