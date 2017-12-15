Jah reflects on time at Coke Studio Africa

Jah Prayzah at Coke Studio Africa PIC: COURTESY OF JAH PRAYZAH

Whilst followers of the exciting musical show, Coke Studio Africa are eagerly awaiting to find out who will be Zimbabwe’s representative at next year’s edition, we got time to chat with Jah Prayzah who represented the country well in the show this year.

“Being selected to be a representative of Zimbabwe in the Coke Studio Africa 2017 production was an eye opening experience for me,” siad Jah.

“The first thing I learnt when I got there was to take my music as a serious business. The approach to the craft from most of the artists and creatives involved in the programme was just out of this world. I came back home with a hunger to work harder and capitalise on opportunities that I get.”

The ‘Pikoko’ singer also highlighted that it was a moment for a mini cultural exchange process.

“By spending time with artists from different countries I learnt of their cultures. Some have weird belief systems, whilst others prefer eating their meet raw. These were some of my experiences and it got me to realise what makes us different in this world of music,” he highlighted.

Another critical aspect he learnt from the platform was the ability to work under pressure.

“When we are at home here we usually work based on feelings. But at Coke Studio they make you grind hard and deliver in a set time.

This has impacted my work ethic and it gave me great momentum in 2017.”

Lastly, Jah says he also got to work with a global icon resulting in his profile rising.

“Had it not been for Coke Studio Africa it would have taken me a longer time to meet Ameriacn pop-star, Jason Derulo or not meet him at all.

“But because of this initiative, we managed to meet and work together on a song.

“During the short time I managed to spend with Jason I learnt a critical lesson, no-matter how popular or monied one may become, they should always stay humble,” revealed Jah.

