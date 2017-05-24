Jam Signal drop new single

Jam Signal - Sweet addiction cover.

The inimitable three piece band, Jam Signal, recently released a hot new single, ‘Sweet Addiction.

The track comes with a lot of fusions of musical genres to produce a sweet and addictive vibe that will easily get one hooked onto it.

However, its sad that the boy band decided to go digital for the better part of the song instead of using live instruments.

Though it is the trend worldwide nowadays, the creative synergising of digital and live instruments, especially on bass guitar and drum would have worked to the advantage of the band making their product unique, more like Zimbabwe’s own Beatenberg.

“With this latest offering we give the song warm vocal harmonies and and catchy melodic and lyrical hooks. The beat is a groovy urban afro percussive sound riding on a medium tempo vibe,” read a statement from Jam Signal.

Listen to the track below: