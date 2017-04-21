Featured, In Pictures, Music

Jamaican trio plays for paltry crowd in Harare

Turbulence and Epixode from Ghana PIC: T. NDABAMBI | ZIMBOJAM.COM
With the show lacking any buzz from the start of the advertising campaign, the Easter rains only made it worse for organizers of the ‘One Unity, One Reggae Tour’ as very few people attended the final show in the capital, which was dubbed to be the mega one, after visiting Jamaican musicians had been performing all over the country.

The venue was the East End Hall at the exhibition park and only a handful fans bothered to go out on the rainy day.

However the low turnout did not stop the Jamaican trio of Turbulence, Mega Banton, Epixode from delivering ace performances.

They were supported by the likes of Trevor Dongo, Mbeu, Sonny Makhalima, Lady Bee, Kadija and Boom Beto and the Mannex led Reggaestra Band that backed them in all their three shows.

Fans grabbing Turbulence PIC: T. NDABAMBI | ZIMBOJAM.COM
Mega Banton at the Harare showgrounds PIC: T. NDABAMBI | ZIMBOJAM.COM
The crowd at the Harare show PIC: T. NDABAMBI | ZIMBOJAM.COM
Mbeu at the Harare showgrounds PIC: T. NDABAMBI | ZIMBOJAM.COM
Lady Bee performing at the Turbulence show PIC: T. NDABAMBI | ZIMBOJAM.COM
Kadijah performing at the Turbulence show PIC: T. NDABAMBI | ZIMBOJAM.COM
Sonny Makhalima at the Turbulence show PIC: T. NDABAMBI | ZIMBOJAM.COM
Tsitsi Ndabambi
Tsitsi is passionate about photography, arts and culture. She takes her camera with her everywhere she goes and documents lives and events around Zimbabwe and abroad. She contributes to various publications.

