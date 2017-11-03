Jan Jam got your summer gear!

Jan Jams One night Only collection PIC: T. CHIHAMBAKWE | ZIMBOJAM.COM

If you looking for an outfit that makes you look lit and gets everyone saying you slaying it then Jan Jam is your go to shop this summer.

The popular clothing store just beefed up its range with some dope outfits just too make its clients look like the coolest kids in Africa as Davido and Nasty C sing.

Jan Jam’s new summer collection was unveiled at a fashion exhibition held at their offices yesterday afternoon.

With the year coming to an end, it means more cocktail events and Jan Jam added an exquisite cocktail range targeted for the season.

December is always awash with weddings – many bachelors and spinsters will be going out of the way to make sure that by the time the year ends the would have changed their status.

But, for the crossover to be memorable, one has to look the part and Jan Jam has the perfect wardrobe for you with their new wedding range.

Then they are those that are looking to make an impression at a function this summer – this might be to get the attention your eye candyÂ or just to get the gossiping crew to shut it as you show off your stunning body.

Jan Jam has you covered in their range dubbed “one night only”.

There is also a selection called impulse whichÂ comes packed with some finger looking good collections.

The outfits in all theÂ collections are for both the ladies and gentlemen.

Speaking at the exhibition, Jan Jam director, Liberty Bizure said that they are grateful for the support Zimbabweans have been giving them.

“For us to be where we are today, it’s all because Zimbabweans have stood by us. From long scary bus trips to Botswana, Zambia and South Africa in our early days to flying out to Italy, Singapore, Dubai and many other countries today, just to bring you the best quality clothing, we are grateful Zimbabwe,” he said.

He added that they are planning to expand their brand.

“We are working hard to maintain the status of Jan Jam and we want to ensure that every Zimbabwean who wants to buy clothes will rush to Jan Jam.

“In this light, we have a vision to have at least one Jan Jam shop in every province so that people are always looking good wherever they are.”

