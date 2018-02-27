Jazz Prosper drops another fine jam

Jazz Prosper performing at HIFA PIC: COURTESY OF JAZZ PROSPER

Following up on his December banger, â€˜Mhanya Mushiniâ€™, Jazz Prosper has come back with another fine jam, this time on a love note, titled â€˜AKANAKAâ€™.

The cool Afro beats centred track sees the singer tell his love in sweet melodies how beautiful they are.

Itâ€™s one of those tracks that any girl would begin to melt or blush if their partner were to play or sing it for them.

The simplicity of the arrangement makes the track light on the ear â€“ one you can repeat all day long as there isnâ€™t too much happening, but just the beat of love.

On this occasion, Jazz featured hip hop cat, Yagi Dojo who adds flavour to the track with his dope bars and yet still maintains the chilled attitude of the track.

Take a listen to the track below and tell us what you think.

