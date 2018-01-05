Jazz quartet to jump start Harare’s showbiz scene

Simin Jazz Quartet in action. PIC COURTESY OF SIMIN JAZZ QUARTET

German based jazz quartet, Simin Tender is set to jump start the lifeless showbiz scene in the capital caused by a number of show cancellations, lack of interest from revellers due to monotonous acts by artists, with a one off show at Theatre in the Park, this Saturday, January 6, as well as a complementary jazz workshop for local musicians and a collaboration event in Mabvuku.

“The quartet will visit Harare as part of the Twelve – Music Every Month concert series and will perform at Theatre In The Park at 7.30pm on Saturday January 6. On Thursday January 4 the quartet will visit the Mavambo Trust in Mabvuku, collaborating with musicians from the area, while an all-day workshop for jazz musicians will be run at St John’s College on Friday January 5,” read a statement from the event organisers.

Eren Levendoglu, founder and director of the Twelve concerts, said the Simin Tander Jazz Quartet was a highly respected and increasingly popular group from Europe, and would bring an interesting blend of international jazz influences to their performances and workshop.

“We are excited to start the year with this acclaimed and talented foursome, who will present a jazz concert that will have broad appeal across all musical tastes,” said Levendoglu.

The group has performed at the North Sea Jazz Festival and the Women In Jazz Festival and has given concerts in well-known establishments such as the BIMHUIS, and Amsterdam Concertgebouw. Their concert in Harare will feature a selection of their own repertoire from three recorded albums.

Tickets are available at The Spotlight in the Reps Theatre foyer, or online atwww.thespotlight.co.zw, and tickets will also be on sale at the door.

Support for the concert has come from the German Embassy, Goethe Zentrum Harare and the Sazlburg Festival-Harare Chamber Music Festival.

