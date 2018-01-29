Jazzics always a delight

Marbel Madondo messing up the audience with her sweet voice whilst Bullets (left) and Frank (right) back her with some solid strumming of the strings on their guitars.

With many descent places that used to host live musical performances having shut down due to the prevailing tough economic climate in the country, revelers who love marginalized musical genres such as jazz, were left with very little options to get some real authentic jazz.

But thank God for beautiful spaces such as the Chez Zandi restaurant which has become home for the weekly Back to Jazzics sessions. Each session always leaves revelers serenaded and ready to take on the challenges of the upcoming new week.

Yesterday the headline artiste was the inimitable, Frank Mavhimira and he blew up the space with some cool jazz grooves.

Mixing his own tracks with those of renowned international jazz musicians, his set was very eclectic and refreshing to the ear as he cleverly mixed them up, keeping the audience plugged in.

His act was spiced up by some guest artistes in the likes of Marbel Madondo and Bryan K. The two vocalists got the crowd to stop nibbling for a moment as they wowed them with their divine voices.

It was also good to see local jazz gurus in the audience such as Rute Mbangwa and Sam Mataure, giving support to the maturing talent on stage.

The jazz party continues this Sunday at the same venue with another sizzling local act. So make a date and get jazzed up!

