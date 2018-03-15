Jibilika spreads into SADC

Jibilika infiltrates Botswana PIC: COURTESY OF PLOT MHAKO

Whilst government continues to ignore the arts sector, putting ministers without a passion for the sector to run it, players in it keep making great strides with the aid of foreigners.

One such organisation that has grown over the decade with assistance from foreign investment is Jibilika Dance Trust.

Today the Trusts’ influence has spilled over the boarders of Zimbabwe with the setting up Jibilika Trust in Botswana.

“Youth culture and dance organization Jibilka Trust, which was founded in 2007 in Zimbabwe, has expanded to Botswana,” read a statement from Jibilika.

The move follows the growing demand from young rural artists and Jibilika’s new initiative to bring the brand and projects to the SADC region.

The organization is now registered in Botswana and will commission projects and work on the same model in Zimbabwe.

“The organisation’s projects offer young people the opportunity to use their own art, media, communication styles and ideas to make a difference in their homes, schools and communities. Our creative and award-winning innovative approach to social issues such as HIV has earned the organization a great reputation,” further read the statement.

Jibilika Botswana Trust is run by two Botswana and Zimbabweans. This year they will have a mini Jibilika festival marking the official start. The winners of the event will participate in the 11th Jibilika Festival in Harare.

Continued the statement: “We recognise that culture needs dialogue and dialogue needs culture. Understanding other cultures can prevent prejudice and hatred. It contributes to mutual understanding between societies and people.

“The exchange experience is one of the most effective ways to promote social cohesion and creative development, and to open up more opportunities for both countries.”

