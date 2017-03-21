John Cole dances for charity

Actor, Choreographer, Dancer and NAMA nominee, John Cole PIC: YOUTUBE.COM

Award-winning choreographer, John Cole will on March 31 begin a charity dancing tour in Mutare.

The main objective of the tour is to raise money for Harare Children’s Home, Nyaradzo Children’s Home, Good Shepherd Children’s Home and Munondida foundation.

This tour which has been termed ‘Dance with John Cole Tour’ will see the dancer educate communities about wellness and health through well-choreographed dance routines in a fun and friendly environment.

The energetic dancer has described the first episode of the tour that is being hosted by Elles Group of Schools in Mutare as a pace setter that will set the mood for the whole tour and will see him being introduced vibrantly to a new audience.

“I am promising a whole new level of dance that has edge and realness as well as pure engagement with the audience,” he said.

“Most people that side do not know who John Cole is and there is no better way to go in and show them who I am as a dance brand and instruct them on the wholeness of this art form,” he added.

The tour is being supported by rapper Guluva Se7en as well as two actors from the popular drama series ‘Wenera’ who are expected to entertain as hosts.

“Students will be paying $1 for the dance workshop with me and Guluva performing while Zolile Makeleni and Arnold Gara are going to be hosts,” he revealed.

Other cities and towns that the tour is going to visit are Victoria Falls, Bulawayo, Gweru, Marondera, Harare and Chitungwiza with dates later to be announced.