John Cole thrilled with NAMA nomination

Actor, Choreographer, Dancer and NAMA nominee, John Cole PIC: YOUTUBE.COM

Award-winning choreographer John Cole has described his National Arts Merit Awards (NAMA) nomination as an important milestone not only in his career, but life as a whole.

Cole was nominated in the Best Male Dancer category alongside Stephanie Thomas and Peter Lenso with the winner to be announced this Saturday at the 7 Arts Theatre.

“The NAMA nomination is a big deal, as it is super stiff competition to even make the nomination list,” said Cole. “It’s an honour to be there with other nominees and despite the end result, I will use my nomination as a milestone to better the dance industry and to carry the Zimbabwean flag on my shoulder and raise the bar locally, regionally and internationally.”

Cole added that no matter the outcome on Saturday, he is already motivated and ready to take dance far.

“I want to take dance to great heights and I have laid down a solid foundation in the industry. That is why I took it upon myself and a very dedicated team to start the Zimbabwe Dance Industry Awards and Zimbabwe Choreographers and Dancers Association,” he added.

He encouraged young aspiring dancers to draw inspiration from his nomination and break new grounds.

“By leading and paving the future it’s up to us to change the mind-sets so we must always strive to be go-getters and make the ultimate sacrifice to be game changers. With this I say hustle hard to a point whereby you don’t have to introduce yourself,” encouraged Cole.

He paid tribute to his fans who have seen him realise his dream and keep supporting his work each and every day.

“I would like to thank each and every one for the support and holding steady through the many years while believing in me when I doubted myself.”