Scatterings of nostalgia as Johnny Clegg announces one last performance in Zimbabwe

Johnny Clegg. A lifetime of music.

Johnny Clegg first came to the attention of many Zimbabweans in the 1980s when his hit songÂ Scatterings of Africa played on ZBC TV. He has toured the world since then, sold 5 million albums, battled cancer and now he’s saying his musical farewell to fans with a world tour that includes a Harare performance.

Clegg’s Final JourneyÂ Tour started mid-last year.Â Accompanied by a number of musicians who jammed with him for years, including singer Mandisa Dlanga, who has toured with him since the 1980s, and guitarist Andy Innes, who has played with Clegg 25 years, Clegg is saying farewell and thank you to legions of fans who have supported him over a a career spanning over 40 years.

Also on the tour is his 29-year-old son, Jesse.

The tour has taken the band to venues in their home country, South Africa and to the USA, Canada, Dubai and London.

On the setlist areÂ old favourites like Africa (What Made You So Stron), Kilimanjaro, Cruel Crazy Beautiful World, Colour of My Skin, African Sky Blue, Great Heart, The Crossing, I Call Your Name, Take My Heart Away, Dela and, of course,Â Scatterings of Africa.

That same song took him onto the UK Singles Chart – twice – reaching No. 44 in February 1983 with Juluka and number 75 in May 1987 as Johnny Clegg and Savuka. In 1984 the song was featured on the soundtrack to the 1988 Oscar-winning film Rain Man.

There have been numerous other accomplishments.Â Dela, a production with Savuka,Â was featured on the soundtrack of the 1997 film George of the Jungle and its 2003 sequel.Â Great HeartÂ was the title song for the 1992 film Jock of the Bushveld. Cruel, Crazy, Beautiful WorldÂ was featured in the 1990 film Opportunity Knocks and the 1991 film Career Opportunities. Great Heart was also the end credits song for the 2000 Disney movie Whispers: An Elephant’s Tale.

Clegg has toured extensively and has received numerous accolades, including being voted 23rd in the SABC3’s Great South Africans in 2004. He has also received honorary doctorates from the University of the Witwatersrand, City University of New York School of Law, Dartmouth College and the University of Kwazulu Natal.

After over a decade since his last Zimbabwe performance, Clegg returns to perform in a one night only concert. It will also be a nostalgia-filled visit for him as he spent seven years of his youth in Zimbabwe.

Show Information

Venue: RainTree, Umwinsidale, Harare

Date: 4 May 2018

Times: 5pm â€“ 11pm

To buy tickets to the Harare concert visit: http://bit.ly/JohnnyCleggZIM

General Tickets: $35

VIP* Tickets: $75

Childrenâ€™s Ticket (7 â€“ 12): $20

*Ticket includes VIP parking, VIP entrance, VIP viewing deck some seating, private bar and toilets.

** Children 6 and under are free.

