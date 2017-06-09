Joss Stone’s string of duets across Africa

The Grammy award winning British singer, Joss Stone, who was recently in Zimbabwe as part of her Total World Tour, has also made it a point to try and do a collaboration of some sort with an artist or band from each country she visits. In Zimbabwe, it was with the legendary Tuku.
Her tour is an effort to perform in every United Nations registered country in the world,
Here is a list of some of her duets with artists from around Africa…
Zimbabwe
…with Oliver Mtukudzi
Rwanda
…with Deo Munyakazi
Burkina Faso
…with Bil Aka Kora
Mozambique
…with Deltino Guerreiro
Sudan
…with Nancy Agag
Equatorial Guinea
…with Nelida
Malawi
…with Gasper Nali
Kenya
…with Winyo
Zanzibar/ Tanzania
…with Ashimba
Gabon
…with Queen Koumb