Joss Stone’s string of duets across Africa

Zimbabwean musical icon, Oliver Mtukudzi, with Joss Stone in Harare

The Grammy award winning British singer, Joss Stone, who was recently in Zimbabwe as part of her Total World Tour, has also made it a point to try and do a collaboration of some sort with an artist or band from each country she visits. In Zimbabwe, it was with the legendary Tuku.

Her tour is an effort to perform in every United Nations registered country in the world,

Here is a list of some of her duets with artists from around Africa…



Zimbabwe

…with Oliver Mtukudzi



Rwanda

…with Deo Munyakazi



Burkina Faso

…with Bil Aka Kora



Mozambique

…with Deltino Guerreiro



Sudan

…with Nancy Agag



Equatorial Guinea

…with Nelida



Malawi

…with Gasper Nali

Kenya

…with Winyo

Zanzibar/ Tanzania

…with Ashimba

Gabon

…with Queen Koumb