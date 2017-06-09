Featured, Music

Joss Stone’s string of duets across Africa

Tuku and Joss Stone
Zimbabwean musical icon, Oliver Mtukudzi, with Joss Stone in Harare

The Grammy award winning British singer, Joss Stone, who was recently in Zimbabwe as part of her Total World Tour, has also made it a point to try and do a collaboration of some sort with an artist or band from each country she visits. In Zimbabwe, it was with the legendary Tuku.

Her tour is an effort to perform in every United Nations registered country in the world,

Here is a list of some of her duets with artists from around Africa…

1.
Zimbabwe
…with Oliver Mtukudzi

2.
Rwanda
…with Deo Munyakazi

3.
Burkina Faso
…with Bil Aka Kora

4.
Mozambique
…with Deltino Guerreiro

5.
Sudan
…with Nancy Agag

6.
Equatorial Guinea
…with Nelida

7.
Malawi
…with Gasper Nali

8.

Kenya
…with Winyo

9.

Zanzibar/ Tanzania
…with Ashimba

10.

Gabon
…with Queen Koumb

