Kambo Boys up for two awards at Zim Achievers 2017

UK based sungura outfit, Kambo Boys has made the list of nominees for the seventh edition of the Zimbabwe Achievers Awards (ZAA).
The group was nominated in the Music Video of The Year category as well as The Music Artist of The Year.
The music video category is the latest gong to feature in this years categories.
“We have been inundated with some outstanding nominations this year, and it highlighted the exceptional work that Zimbabweans are doing, not only in the UK but aboard,” said ZAA panel chairperson, Tawanda Chiwira.
“The Zim Achievers have been around for seven years and in that time, the vision that started simply with highlighting and recognising what Zimbabweans are doing in the UK has turned into something bigger.
The community spirit that has been built and the calibre of individuals and organisations that we have recognised over the years really shows how talented, determined and studious Zimbabweans are in building something we can all be proud of,” he added.
Voting will commence on Monday March, 20 until April, 30. Thereafter, votes will be verified by ZAA’s panel of professionals who will arduously assess shortlisted candidates and match up their achievements with the set criteria before emerging with this year’s list of winners.
This year’s awards will be held on Saturday May 6, 2017 at the Cumberland Hotel in London.
The awards for the past seven years have celebrated the accomplishments of individuals and organisations in fields that include business, sport, entertainment, arts and culture.
Below is the full list of nominees:
Business Of the Year
Adriel Care
Covent garden Dental Spa
Fro-Sister
Senditoo
Tengai OnLine
Professional of the Year
Adiel Mambara
Dorcas Gwata
Laura Denenga
Trevor Mazhande
Godfrey Chimbganda
Innovation Award
Godwin Chikobvu
David Zinyama
Summer Rose
Sharon Odongo
Nana Dolls –
Female Entrepreneur
Dudu Ncube
Dr Flora Chigwedera
Hanan Nqo – Fro Sister
Rumbi Serima Fowler
Delight Mapasure
Male Entrepreneur
David Zinyama
Kingsley Chizanga
Takwana Tyaranini
Godwin Chikobvu
Alfred Chimedza
Music Video of The Year
Charlie Kay – Vimbai
Lamont Chitepo – Maiwe
Karizma – Shisha
Xavier Offishal – Check Your Balance
Kambo Boys – Melo
International Gospel Artist
Fungisai
Lloyd Tevedza
Angie Manda
Tatenda Mahachi
Sebastion Magacha
Music Artist of the Year
Charly Kay
Lamont Chitepo
Busi Mhlanga
Laura Denenga
Kambo Boys
Tsungai Tsikirai
Media Personality
Tafadzwa Mushipe
Carol Nyakudya
DJ Sodza
Memory Savanhu
Samantha Ncube-Mahlangu
Fashion Designer
Tapiwa Dingwiza
Ngoni Chikwenengere
Yvonne Yvette
Tsitsi Sibanda
Tsitsi Fred
Event of the Year
Free To Worship
PAWAR
Zim Link Up
Summer Invasion UK
SAMA Festival
Community Champion
Caroline Makaka
Dorcas Gwata
Abigail Ramwi
Samukeliso Tennyson
Priv Mudada
Young Achiever
Queenie Chizea
Miss ‘Sakhie’ Classique
FroGirl Ginny
Shawn Chatora
Vongai Ruzive
Community Organisation
Zim Health
The Life Project
ZHTS
Care for Someone Charity
Tadana Foundation
UK Sports Personality
Lovejoy Chawatama
Tamuka Muchapondwa
Gary Simon Ballance
Tendayi Darikwa
Camilla Kruger
Mac Shumba Pemhiwa
Female Personality
Ellen Chiwenga
Summer Rose
Danai Mavunga
Bren Mupa
Sithule Nicole Tshuma
Male Personality
Mike Tashaya
Phil Noble
Kay Cie
Mathetes Chihwai Martino
Tafara Dube – Sadza
Savannah Freight People’s Choice
Panashe Mtwalo aka DJ Nash
DJ Ru
Danai Mavunga
Reneei Chimangah
Duchess Cleo