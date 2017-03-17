Kambo Boys up for two awards at Zim Achievers 2017

Miriam Bandera, Tawanda Chiwira and Thembi Nkala of ZAA PIC: COURTESY OF ZAA

UK based sungura outfit, Kambo Boys has made the list of nominees for the seventh edition of the Zimbabwe Achievers Awards (ZAA).

The group was nominated in the Music Video of The Year category as well as The Music Artist of The Year.

The music video category is the latest gong to feature in this years categories.

“We have been inundated with some outstanding nominations this year, and it highlighted the exceptional work that Zimbabweans are doing, not only in the UK but aboard,” said ZAA panel chairperson, Tawanda Chiwira.

“The Zim Achievers have been around for seven years and in that time, the vision that started simply with highlighting and recognising what Zimbabweans are doing in the UK has turned into something bigger.

The community spirit that has been built and the calibre of individuals and organisations that we have recognised over the years really shows how talented, determined and studious Zimbabweans are in building something we can all be proud of,” he added.

Voting will commence on Monday March, 20 until April, 30. Thereafter, votes will be verified by ZAA’s panel of professionals who will arduously assess shortlisted candidates and match up their achievements with the set criteria before emerging with this year’s list of winners.

This year’s awards will be held on Saturday May 6, 2017 at the Cumberland Hotel in London.

The awards for the past seven years have celebrated the accomplishments of individuals and organisations in fields that include business, sport, entertainment, arts and culture.

Below is the full list of nominees:

Business Of the Year

Adriel Care

Covent garden Dental Spa

Fro-Sister

Senditoo

Tengai OnLine

Professional of the Year

Adiel Mambara

Dorcas Gwata

Laura Denenga

Trevor Mazhande

Godfrey Chimbganda

Innovation Award

Godwin Chikobvu

David Zinyama

Summer Rose

Sharon Odongo

Nana Dolls –

Female Entrepreneur

Dudu Ncube

Dr Flora Chigwedera

Hanan Nqo – Fro Sister

Rumbi Serima Fowler

Delight Mapasure

Male Entrepreneur

David Zinyama

Kingsley Chizanga

Takwana Tyaranini

Godwin Chikobvu

Alfred Chimedza

Music Video of The Year

Charlie Kay – Vimbai

Lamont Chitepo – Maiwe

Karizma – Shisha

Xavier Offishal – Check Your Balance

Kambo Boys – Melo

International Gospel Artist

Fungisai

Lloyd Tevedza

Angie Manda

Tatenda Mahachi

Sebastion Magacha

Music Artist of the Year

Charly Kay

Lamont Chitepo

Busi Mhlanga

Laura Denenga

Kambo Boys

Tsungai Tsikirai

Media Personality

Tafadzwa Mushipe

Carol Nyakudya

DJ Sodza

Memory Savanhu

Samantha Ncube-Mahlangu

Fashion Designer

Tapiwa Dingwiza

Ngoni Chikwenengere

Yvonne Yvette

Tsitsi Sibanda

Tsitsi Fred

Event of the Year

Free To Worship

PAWAR

Zim Link Up

Summer Invasion UK

SAMA Festival

Community Champion

Caroline Makaka

Dorcas Gwata

Abigail Ramwi

Samukeliso Tennyson

Priv Mudada

Young Achiever

Queenie Chizea

Miss ‘Sakhie’ Classique

FroGirl Ginny

Shawn Chatora

Vongai Ruzive

Community Organisation

Zim Health

The Life Project

ZHTS

Care for Someone Charity

Tadana Foundation

UK Sports Personality

Lovejoy Chawatama

Tamuka Muchapondwa

Gary Simon Ballance

Tendayi Darikwa

Camilla Kruger

Mac Shumba Pemhiwa

Female Personality

Ellen Chiwenga

Summer Rose

Danai Mavunga

Bren Mupa

Sithule Nicole Tshuma

Male Personality

Mike Tashaya

Phil Noble

Kay Cie

Mathetes Chihwai Martino

Tafara Dube – Sadza

Savannah Freight People’s Choice

Panashe Mtwalo aka DJ Nash

DJ Ru

Danai Mavunga

Reneei Chimangah

Duchess Cleo