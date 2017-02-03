Kanye’s Zim trip a scam

Kanye West graphics

A poster claiming celebrated American rapper Kanye West is coming to Zimbabwe has been making rounds on social media, with some buying into the lie.

Yes a lie, Zimbo Jam launched an investigation into the matter and the poster turned out to be nothing but a scam.

The poster has a phone number, and after calling it, a lady who totally displays ignorance and no knowledge of the show is at the other end of the line.

“You are the fourth person calling me and asking about this, I have no idea about the show or whatever you are calling it, probably people put the number by mistake or something,” she said.

The poster is neither stating the date nor the promoters for the Kanye show making its authenticity questionable.

Amongst the countries mentioned by the graphically appealing poster that the American is also going to tour are Ghana, South Africa and Nigeria