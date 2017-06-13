Kara TL fights gender stereotypes in hip hop

Budiriro based rapper, Mazvita Hellen Samushonga aka Kara TL

25 SHARES Share Tweet

The interface between hip hop music and feminism discourses is critical and needs to be discussed delicately to understand how female rappers thrive for success and recognition in the male dominated entertainment industry.

Hip hop music in Zimbabwe and across the globe is characterised by the exclusion of women both in the production and marketing processes which is a scenario that is lamented be Budiriro based rapper, Mazvita Hellen Samushonga aka Kara TL.

“As a female artist I sometimes feel like the hip hop community still lacks respect for female talent. It should be hear me first before you see me to avoid those awful sexual advances,” remarked Kara TL.

The aforementioned argument reveals how female rappers are subjected to sexual objectification and in the same vein their talent is being undermined.

However, Kara TL who predominantly makes use of vernacular in her verses is a mouthpiece of women who intends to revolutionise the hip hop scene by challenging gender predispositions.

Circumstances that rappers face in their lives are very critical in influencing how they produce music and Kara TL explains that, “What motivates me to rap is the society I grew up in – the struggles I faced in the high density suburbs of Mutare, Bindura, Highfield and Chitungwiza. So I am facing my tribulations through music.”

In relation to musical influences, Kara TL pays homage to iconic rappers such as the late Tupac and B.I.G, Rapsody, Eminem, Sarkodie, Kendrick Lamar, Lauryn Hill, The Game and GZE who play centre stage in shaping her worldview owing to their musical style and issues they address in their productions.

The 23-year-old rapper is an upcoming artiste that the audiences should consider to closely monitor because hep verses are captivating and address local significant subject matter ranging from gender biases, education,and economic challenge.d

Some of Kara TL’s songs include Dream Chesa Koso featuring Teekay Duncan, Honai featuring Gudda and Colourman, Harlem Harare, Ndikoko and Attitude.