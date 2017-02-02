Kidd Hunta takes vendors to London

Tafadzwa Moyo, Zim's rep at the 2017 International Fashion Showcase in London. PIC: T. CHIHAMBAKWE | ZIMBOJAM.COM

7 SHARES Share Tweet

Local fashion designer Tafadzwa Moyo of the Kidd Hunta clothing line will represent Zimbabwe at the International Fashion Showcase (IFS) in London set to run from February 17 to 21, 2017.

“We are going to be showcasing good collections which have been inspired by the Harare street vendors who have shown so much energy and so much hope each and every day during the time that the nation is undergoing these economic hardships,” said Moyo.

“It’s really incredible to be going to represent the nation at this huge fashion show, I am really grateful to the British Council and Mercedes Benz for creating this opportunity for us as local designers,” said the elated Moyo who will be visiting Europe for the first time.

Responding on why he specifically got inspired by street vendors and even called the collection he is taking to London ‘First Street’ he said, “As designers we are inspired by anything and we address the current issues that are there on the ground when it’s necessary to do so.

“In these harsh economic conditions, vendors have no option but to wake up and conquer each and every day and this is what we are going to tell the world that as Zimbabweans we are resilient regardless of our current situation and we are going to celebrate that Zimbabwean resilience in London.”

British Council Zimbabwe Director, Sam Harvey said that IFS is one of the many opportunities they are creating for locals to engage with the UK.

“The IFS is one of the many opportunities offered by the British Council and we invite Zimbabweans to take advantage of such platforms to engage with the UK,” said Harvey.

“It is an exhibition of emerging designers organised by the British Council during the London Fashion Week – it is collaborated with cultural institutions to showcase their countries’’ most promising designers in a way that reflects contemporary culture,” she revealed.

Moyo who was selected by the British Council ahead of six other local designers will be exhibiting in the Next In Line category curated by Shonagh Marshall, Fashion Curator at Somerest House.