Killer T drops another video

Award-winning dancehall artist, Killer T PIC: COURTESY OF KILLER T

5 SHARES Share Tweet

With his ‘Bvunza Tinzwe’ video currently in the top 10 on Trace Africa, chanter, Killer T is set to drop another sizzling offering.

Titled, ‘Dai Zvaibvira’, the video directed by Blessing Gatsi is set to be released today at 4 pm on the chanter’s VEVO channel.

“Killer T is now a fully fledged digital artist and fans should expect more videos. The VEVO channel will also showcase Killer T’s lifestyle, and other behind the scenes visuals including too, some exclusive live performance tapings. These are among other ideas to come, basically just know that it will be entertaining” said Killer T’s digital brand partners KOSHA Management “As for the new video, subscribe to KillerTVEVO and you wont miss out” they added.

The ‘Takangodaro’ hit maker who is already making waves on radio with his new single, ‘Yolanda’, is set to be dropping new content soon in collaboration with some international producers.

“There are future projects coming and collaborations, people will have to wait and see. But a little hint – there are some international producers we are working with now. We are excited to explore new sounds and get the Killer T brand to new audiences,” revealed Killer T’s manager, Kudzai Biston.

“Our Bvunza Tinzwe video exceded our initial expectation on VEVO. But based on what our distributor is saying it is doing very well. So we expect similar numbers at least 150,000 views in the first month for this new video.

“However, one million views seems to be what we are all chasing as artists now. Exciting plans and goals ahead,” added Biston.