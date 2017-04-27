KILLER T Drops Video tomorrow, becomes first ZimDancehall artist on VEVO

Award-winning dancehall artist, Killer T PIC: COURTESY OF KILLER T

Award-winning dancehall artist, Killer T will drop his much anticipated video for the hit track ‘Bvunza Tinzwe’ tomorrow on his newly launched VEVO channel.

He becomes the first local dancehall artist to have a VEVO channel.

“KOSHA management who are now serving as Killer T’s digital brand management partners are pleased to have made Killer T the first ZimDancehall act to break into the digital space with a VEVO channel. This move will also see Killer T’s music made available on iTunes, GooglePlay, TIDAL and all leading international monetized digital platforms including Zimbabwe’s own digital store, OyOs Music,” read a statement from KOSHA management.

But what is so special about having a VEVO account, was Killer T already not big on digital platforms such as YouTube?

KOSHA co-founder, Tannia responded to our question saying, “Truth is Killer T wasn’t even on YouTube – as in he didn’t even have a dedicated channel. His music was being uploaded by various people.

“Now what makes the VEVO channel a big deal is that, VEVO is a dedicated monetised video platform. It is like the MTV of the digital market place. Key advantages of VEVO include higher royalty rates per view and greater placement and visibility via their other partner video channels outside of just YouTube.”

Tannia also highlighted that KOSHA is setting up itself to change mindsets of artists in Zimbabwe by making them realise how to make cash off digital platforms.

“As KOSHA we are here to take the Zimbabwe music industry to a whole new level with digital internationalisation strategies designed to take local brands onto both the Pan-African and international stages.

“It is something that our artists have been slow to adapt to but it is a business model all serious brands in music who want to create wealth are using.

“Our thing is; let’s increase the value, relevance and influence of Zimbabwean music again. We have to expertly export our culture to the world not just other Zimbabweans in the diaspora and to that end it begins with transforming our industry and operating models.

“Killer T is our first dancehall act and we have plans to work with more acts including acts from all other genres,” she revealed.

She bemoaned money making opportunities lost as Zimdancehall artists failed to harness the power of digital platforms.

“Dancehall guys push the biggest numbers with regards to mass appeal for their music, both locally (radio, live shows) and also internationally.

“However their focus has only been on being played in kombis and shows and little thought or strategy was placed on the digital space yet they have so much potential to make a lot of money from just their digital royalties.

“A lot of them could have built houses and bought cars from digital money,” she lamented.

Tania also revealed that digital platforms are important because they make it easier for artists to get collaborations.

“Digital platforms have more leverage when shopping for collaborations, for an artist to say I have three number one’s on Zim iTunes and five million views on VEVO, has more weight than it is to quote local radio airplay and Hulkshare downloads.

“It shows the other artist that you have an audience that can actually create revenue for the product in question. It becomes a mutually beneficial deal,” explained Tannia.

Check out Killer T’s VEVO account details HERE.