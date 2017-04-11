Featured, In Pictures, Music

Kinnah fills up Netball Complex

Tsitsi Ndabambi 0 498
Kinnah performing at his birthday bash PIC: T. NDABAMBI | ZIMBOJAM. COM
Kinnah performing at his birthday bash PIC: T. NDABAMBI | ZIMBOJAM. COM

When many thought that Zim dancehall was slowly drowning, Kinnah  proved them wrong as the chanter filled up the Mbare Netball Complex to capacity as he staged his birthday concert over the weekend.

The venue was so packed that some fans failed to get inside.

Kinnah himself put up a sizzling performance alongside other performers who included; King Shaddy, Empress Massina and Kadijah were as well as Abisha Palmer from Judgement Yard.

Kinnah performing at his birthday bash PIC: T. NDABAMBI | ZIMBOJAM. COM
Kinnah performing at his birthday bash PIC: T. NDABAMBI | ZIMBOJAM. COM
Kinnah 'Mr. Mbare's birthday cake PIC: T. NDABAMBI | ZIMBOJAM.COM
Kinnah ‘Mr. Mbare’s birthday cake PIC: T. NDABAMBI | ZIMBOJAM.COM
King Shady performing infront of a multitude at the Stordart Netball complex PIC: T. NDABAMBI | ZIMBOJAM.COM
King Shady performing infront of a multitude at the Stordart Netball complex PIC: T. NDABAMBI | ZIMBOJAM.COM
"Fireworks" at Kinnah's birthday bash PIC: T. NDABAMBI | ZIMBOJAM.COM
“Fireworks” at Kinnah’s birthday bash PIC: T. NDABAMBI | ZIMBOJAM.COM
Empress Massina at Kinnah's birthday bash PIC: T. NDABAMBI | ZIMBOJAM.COM
Empress Massina at Kinnah’s birthday bash PIC: T. NDABAMBI | ZIMBOJAM.COM
Previous Article
Tsitsi Ndabambi
Tsitsi is passionate about photography, arts and culture. She takes her camera with her everywhere she goes and documents lives and events around Zimbabwe and abroad. She contributes to various publications.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Confirm that you are humann by solving the following problem... *

error: Content is protected from copying.