Kinnah fills up Netball Complex

Kinnah performing at his birthday bash PIC: T. NDABAMBI | ZIMBOJAM. COM

When many thought that Zim dancehall was slowly drowning, Kinnah proved them wrong as the chanter filled up the Mbare Netball Complex to capacity as he staged his birthday concert over the weekend.

The venue was so packed that some fans failed to get inside.

Kinnah himself put up a sizzling performance alongside other performers who included; King Shaddy, Empress Massina and Kadijah were as well as Abisha Palmer from Judgement Yard.