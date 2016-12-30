Koroga Festival Comes to Zim

Lady Storm in action at the Ignition Concert early January 2016. She will be one of the acts at the Koroga Festival. PIC: T. CHIHAMBAKWE | ZIMBOJAM.COM

2016 ends on a special note for rhumba lovers as a new festival is set to be birthed on Saturday, December 31, catering for rhumba enthusiasts.

Entitled Koroga Festival, the event is a borrowed concept from Kenya which celebrates African music, food and other aspects of the continent’s culture and lifesyle.

However, in Kenya, one genre that is dominant at their bimonthly festival is rhumba and when they last held the showpiece in November, Congolese Lingala superstar, Awilo Longomba was the headline act.

Now coming back home, the festival will be an annual event staged on New Year’s Eve.

“We borrowed the Koroga concept from East Africa, particularly Kenya because we have seen how it has impacted in the growth of rhumba in that part of the continent and we want to do the same for Zimbabwe which has a lot of revelers who love such music,” said Evonik Events and Promotions front man, Raldane Mhike.

“The inaugural edition of the Zimbabwean version of the festival is slated for the New Ambassador Hotel rooftop on Saturday and it will feature all the top acts associated with rhumba in Zimbabwe.

“We will have top rhumba Dj’s namely; Ben (Rhumba Network), Buzie (The Maestro), Dollarbill (Nija Vibes) and Sir Agbada.

“The headline band will be Diamond Musica who will be dropping their new single ‘Diamond Fire’ on the night, alongside the explosive Lady Storm, BV Labien, Madhiz and Bana des As,” he added.

Mhike also revealed that he and his team are aiming to grow the festival in 2017.

“The Saturday event will see us lay a foundation for greater things to come.

“Next year we want to do quarterly events leading to the festival and for all these events we want to have at least one rhumba band from the DRC coming to serenade Zimbabwean rhumba lovers. On the day of the festival we will have one mega international rhumba act performing.

“All we are striving to ensure that rhumba is amongst the top genres in the country like how it used to be back in the early 200’s when Awilo Longomba came to perform here.”