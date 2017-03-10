‘Kudonhedza Musika’ video dropping soon

Boom Betto perfoming Munodonhedza Musika PIC: T. NDABAMBI | ZIMBOJAM.COM

A video for the hit song ‘Mai Makanak’ by dancehall chanter, Boom Beto is being released end of March.

Boom Beto’s manager, Keith Bepura, confirmed this development saying, “Fans should buckle up, because the video is coming out soon and when I say soon, I mean end of this month.”

He further revealed that the video is being directed and produced by Vusa Blaqs.

“Well I can tell fans not to expect anything less because this video will fall within the same excellency range as Ammara Brown’s ‘Watchu Want’ and Exq’s ‘Bhachura’ because It is another Vusa Blaqs production,” he revealed.

He highlighted some of the visuals to be expected on this video.

Highlighted Bepura, “This video will have amai vakanaka and laden with beautiful women. I don’t want to talk much as this will kill the element of surprise but all I can say is that it’s certainly something to look forward to.”

The video shall be released on Boom Beto’s YouTube channel.

“The video will first be released on Boom Berto’s YouTube channel and the link will also be made available on his Facebook page.

“I would like to urge people to only follow these distribution channels and ignore some custom videos being made by certain characters in their own backyards,” said Bepura.