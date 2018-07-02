Kwese strikes gold!

Kwese's iFlix captures Zimbabwean video on demand market PIC: COURTESY OF CLEENG.COM

When Kwese TV came on to the market, Zimbabwean market to be specific, it was received with mixed reactions.

Some loved the fact that they were now going to pay less to get an alternative from the local brewed content on ZTV as compared to what they were being asked to pay for on platforms such as DStv.

Others celebrated because they could now pay via EcoCash, a functionality that no longer exists for DStv subscribers with a majority having to look for $USD to pay.

On the other hand, some said Kwese TV was just a total rip-off as it does not have enticing films and on the sports front it does not have full rights for top leagues such as La Liga and EPL.

However, with all those mixed views, Kwese TV has steadily made a mark on the scene and recently, Econet Media struck gold with the launch of Kwese-iflix mobile app.

Unlike DStvâ€™s, DStv Now App, one does not need to have an active Kwese TV subscription, they simply need to download the app and load their bundles and they are good to go.

Everywhere you go right now people are glued to the screens of their phones watching their favourite shows.

Another plus is that the Kwese-iflix deal is offering subscribers all games of the currently running World Cup.

This innovation has got nearly everybody hooked!

Instead of checking for live updates on various news websites, people are watching the games live on the go.

If the Kwese-iflix deal manages to get more exciting content on this Video on Demand (VOD) platform after the world cup to keep people hooked, this could be the biggest development on the showbiz scene in Zimbabwe this year.