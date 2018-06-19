Let Them Fest goes international

Ammara Brown one of the seasoned acts performing at the festival PIC: PLOT MHAKO

The sixth edition of the exciting schools arts festival, Let Them Trust will be held with an international vibe at the Harare Polytechnic from July 6-7.

This comes after two schools from Botswana and a South African student confirmed their participation in this year’s edition which features more than 35 schools.

The Schools from Botswana are Pekenene CJSS which is sending its traditional dance group and Masunga Senior Secondary which is sending its choir. The schools participation has been facilitated by the Association of Botswana Schools Performing Arts (ABOSPA).

The South African based student from St. Katharine’s School, Langelihle Motsi, designed a mascot for the festival that is currently being made into a giant puppet.

“Motsi will be coming through to do the final touches of this mascot with local artist,” read a statement from the festival organisers.

The festival is running under the theme ‘Elevate’.

“Entertaining stage performances from popular local artists will be taking place as the festival culminates interaction between seasoned artists and school children in the performing arts aged between 5-19 years of age,” further read the statement.

Seasoned artists set to participate are; Albert Nyathi, Ba Shupi, Sniper Storm, David Macheka, Ignatius Mabasa, Ammara Brown, and Tamy Moyo amongst many others.

Continued the statement: “New to the festival will be the mbira competition for female students only. The winner will receive a personal guitar and 10 Mbira for her school. This was a donation from Ms H Trust.

“We also changed the venue from the Exhibition Park to Harare Polytechnic in a bid to make the festival more relevant for school children to know where they can further their studies.”

Last year’s festival attendance amounted to approximately 6,500 school children and general public over the two-days of the festival.