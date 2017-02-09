Lifestyle blogger ‘Mimi’ celebrates 5 years

Award-winning Zimbabwean lifestyle blogger, Ameera Murad Ameer PIC: COURTESY OF AMEERA AMEER

Award-winning Zimbabwean lifestyle blogger, Ameera Murad Ameer, has taken a site upgrade in celebration of five successful years since the launch of her blog ‘Kicking it with Mimi’.

The new attractive and undeniably user friendly site still maintains the gist of her blog, that is lifestyle but only this time around its more interactive and much more lively with beautiful pictures appearing one after the other on her homepage.

In an interview with Zimbo Jam, ‘Mimi’ as many know her described her blog as having been expanding over the last five years and the upgrade was specifically done for her readers to enjoy it more.

“The blog has been ongoing and expanding over the past five years. The re-launch or more upgrade or should I say the new site was to celebrate five years of blogging. I wanted to offer audiences a user-friendly experience to accommodate the increased lifestyle offerings which are fashion, travel, and events together with the vibrant visuals and videos,” she said.

Mimi has expressed optimism in future engagement with her readers on the new site saying she is already satisfied with how it has been received so far since its re-launch on Tuesday.

“So far the response has been positive both from current followers and new ones. It has been encouraging to see people engaging with the new content and sharing what they like most on the innovative site,” she said.

The lifestyle blogger has vowed to continue giving her readers fresh and interesting content as she moves forward with her site.

“I have won Zimbabwe Fashion Week Blogger of the Year 2014 and 2015. Awards are always welcomed and a sense of achievement but my first priority is ensuring quality and diverse content production and that audiences are engaging, happy and growing,” she said.

Mimi has challenged young aspiring bloggers to remain focused, passionate and determined if they are to follow in her footsteps.

“You have to be a go getter. Being passionate, determined and hardworking always help you get ahead. So, working hard and pushing yourself is key but also working smart,” she advised.

Check out the new site here: http://kickingitwithmimi.com/