Long John to kanga things with Kainga in sizzling jokefest

‘Zimbabwe’s tallest comedian,’ Long John, has been announced as one of the supporting acts for the much anticipated Alfred Kainga comedy show, slated for Harare this September.

Organisers of the event, Xtratime Entertainment, confirmed this development by a statement through their spokesperson, Conly Kwenda.

“As Xtratime Entertainment we are excited to have Long John sharing the stage with Alfred Kainga at the Alfred Kainga Home Coming Comedy Night Show. We will announce the other acts in the coming weeks,” said Kwenda.

An elated Long John said he is looking forward to the gig as he is a big fan of Kainga.

“I’ve always been a fan of Alfred Kainga and being chosen to share a stage with him at this show is such an honour and a dream come true. I really can’t wait to finally work with him,” said Long John.

This is not the first time the young lad has been roped in for a major gig by Xtratime Entertainment. Last year he was one of the acts that opened up for Ugandan comedy queen, Anne Kansiime, where he put on a sizzling performance before a crowd of over 4000 people at the HICC.

The hilarious Long John who has recently been on tour in South Africa, with shows in Johannesburg, Durban and Swaziland, has been improving his act every time he takes the stage.

During his tour in Mzansi, he performed at the Cape Town Comedy Club and Parker’s Comedy Club, alongside Chris Forrest, Prins VR, Joey Rasdien and Tracy Klass.

As a testament to the attention he garnered in Mzansi, Long John recently had an interview on Metro FM, with the man himself, DJ Fresh, on the Fresh Breakfast.

Meanwhile, Kwenda also revealed that Xtratime Entertainment has now expanded and fully registered in the UK, South Africa, Namibia and just recently Australia where they intend to be doing more comedy nights and love music events with Zimbabwean artists.