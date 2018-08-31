Lotus Lady splashes $5K on four sharp minds

The Lotus Lady Organisation founder Stephanie Chiyangwa, PIC: COURTESY OF PINDULA

Entrepreneurship is the way to go for many Zimbabweans as more and more opportunities arise in the developing country.

In a bid to support sharp innovative thinkers an organisation called Lotus Lady will tomorrow give $5000 to four people with brilliant business ideas at the Metamorphosis Conference.

Charity Chikana, the director of Lotus Lady in Zimbabwe revealed that this second edition of the event will be filled with many networking opportunities.

“People who wanted to receive the $5000 dollar investment needed to register for free by sending their name to our number and inviting 10 of their friends or family to come along with them for support. The event is free to attend with the option of becoming a VIP,” said Chikana.

Some of Harare’s most successful and greatest minds will be attending the conference which will be spiced up by live musical performances.

“There will also be speeches by wold renowned life coaches and mentors.”

Key speaker at the event will be Takwana Tyaranini, the CEO of Senditoo a multi-million dollar technology based venture.

The Lotus Lady Organisation was founded by Stephanie Chiyangwa, daughter of Zifa President and current Zvimba South MP, Dr Phillip Chiyangwa.

“We have left no stone unturned in order to make sure we live up to our values of excellence and innovation by making sure our venue which is the 7Arts Theatre is set up to create a conducive atmosphere for success,” said Chiyangwa.