Love and Dance at HIFA 2017

Breakthrough Productions team pictured at NAMA 2017 after scooping all the awards in the dance category. PIC: T. CHIHAMBAKWE | ZIMBOJAM.COM

28 SHARES Share Tweet

NAMA award winning dance group Breakthrough Productions has planned a thrilling love act in this year’s edition of Harare International Festival of Arts (HIFA) set for May 2 to 7.

Themed ‘Where is the Love’, the production is going to be a reflection on the value of love and the important role it plays in the lives of people in present day society.

“We will be performing at HIFA 2017 in our production entitled, ‘Where is the Love’ which is a heart-warming dance and music production,” said the group’s founder and principal dancer Timikha Fisher.

“The production sheds more light on world issues of today and shows the value of love and empathy which is needed so greatly across the world,” she added.

Fisher said that they are going to use HIFA as a platform for participation to reach not just the Zimbabwean audience, but an international audience too.

“We want to participate in more shows and reach not just a Zimbabwean audience, but an international audience while working harder each time to achieve more. This is going to be a great show which is not to be missed by the whole family,” she said.

Reflecting on their recent NAMA award for Outstanding Dance Group, Fisher said this was important as it has given them motivation to work even harder.

“It honestly is such a privilege to win NAMA Outstanding Dance Group. This group has been going on for three years and everyone has worked so hard to achieve this and we even want to work even harder,” she said.

She paid tribute to the fans who have seen the group through its growth and dedicated all its successes to them.

“I would like to thank the fans so much on the Breakthrough Productions journey because our awards would not have been possible without their support. We believe everyone has helped us a lot along the journey especially our dance teacher June Cloete.”