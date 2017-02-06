Featured, Young Shakers

Lover’s face revealed, Sir Wicknell Responds!

Tinotenda Munyukwi 0 1805
Lover’s face revealed, Sir Wicknell Responds! PIC: COURTESY OF WICKNELL CHIVAYO

Following a demand from his followers on Facebook to reveal the face of his lover, flamboyant businessman, Wicknell Chivayo has responded by posting a glowing picture on his page.

His post was followed by interesting conversations between him and his followers.

Check out the reactions below:

“She’s beautiful, my crush is gone. I was hoping sir muchandionawo amana(you are going to notice me) but why ? God bless your union,” wrote one Ashleigh Rutendo.

In old humorous Chivayo style, he had no friendly response to the comment.

“My Gardner is single, I can link you two guys. Well paid and handsome,” he replied.

The comments go on, with many people gladly congratulating Chivayo and wishing him well in his union.

Sir Wicknell Photo on Faceboook Photos

Previous Article
Tinotenda Munyukwi
Tinotenda Munyukwi is an investigative journalist who is passionate about research and social analysis. His big dream is to make a major contribution to the global media sector.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Confirm that you are humann by solving the following problem... *

error: Content is protected from copying.