Lover’s face revealed, Sir Wicknell Responds!

Following a demand from his followers on Facebook to reveal the face of his lover, flamboyant businessman, Wicknell Chivayo has responded by posting a glowing picture on his page.
His post was followed by interesting conversations between him and his followers.
Check out the reactions below:
“She’s beautiful, my crush is gone. I was hoping sir muchandionawo amana(you are going to notice me) but why ? God bless your union,” wrote one Ashleigh Rutendo.
In old humorous Chivayo style, he had no friendly response to the comment.
“My Gardner is single, I can link you two guys. Well paid and handsome,” he replied.
The comments go on, with many people gladly congratulating Chivayo and wishing him well in his union.