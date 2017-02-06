Lover’s face revealed, Sir Wicknell Responds!

34 SHARES Share Tweet

Following a demand from his followers on Facebook to reveal the face of his lover, flamboyant businessman, Wicknell Chivayo has responded by posting a glowing picture on his page.

His post was followed by interesting conversations between him and his followers.

Check out the reactions below:

“She’s beautiful, my crush is gone. I was hoping sir muchandionawo amana(you are going to notice me) but why ? God bless your union,” wrote one Ashleigh Rutendo.

In old humorous Chivayo style, he had no friendly response to the comment.

“My Gardner is single, I can link you two guys. Well paid and handsome,” he replied.

The comments go on, with many people gladly congratulating Chivayo and wishing him well in his union.

