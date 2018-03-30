Madirirano the best way to experience Harare’s ghetto

Women enjoying themselves at Madirirano PIC: COURTESY OF BODYSLAM

For too long, people have been travelling from their homes to uptown joints in search of a cool experience with friends and family – majority of those who had to travel the distance are folks from the ghetto.

But in the new dispensation, things have changed and it’s now the uptown folks coming down to the ghetto to have a good time.

Over the years there have been some joints such as kwa Mereki, Chikwanha amongst others that have lured uptown folks to the ghetto. But none of them have caused a bigger buzz like that caused by the popular event, Madirirano.

“It’s the biggest well organised ghetto party in Zimbabwe. We know there is Kalawa but we coming up well,” said chief organiser of the event, Simba ‘Bodyslam’ Chakare.

Chakare and his team have slated the first 2018 Madirirano for this Sunday April 1 at Takashinga Cricket Club.

“This year Madirirano is bigger and better than the last we held on December 22. We are expecting a big crowd and also big names such as Ginimbi, Pokello, Nash Paints team, MTM, Optimus team and some other big guys in town who have booked tables for this edition,” he revealed.

He highlighted that his event is becoming bigger by the day because people are getting tired of CBD functions.

“People are tired of functions in the CBD – same thing all the time. Realising the gap, we began pushing our Madirirano gigs four years ago. We deliberately place them on Sunday’s when the CBD functions are over.”

But what are the unique elements Madirirano offers?

“What’s unique with us is we taking uptown life back to the ghetto. The same people who have fun in uptown bars were born in the ghetto, but you know when someone moves out of the ghetto they no longer have that love for the ghetto they only think tonazi ndoine yese.

“But we saying to them bring your big cars, expensive clothes and pop the champagne where you came from. Madirirano also the ghetto youths as they get to see their heroes,” said Chakare.

Contrary to popular belief, Chakare is not the founder of the idea.

“Madirirano is not my idea,” highlighted Simba. “It was started by a group of ladies from Highfield – buying beer vachiisa mu one big pot then they drink from one cup and they called it madirirano.

“That love of sharing beer and nyaya dzichitsva quickly spread in Highfield. A lot of people loved it, that’s where I came in. I liked it and took it to social media.

“Many started to follow the Madirirano functions and now its big thing in the ghetto of Highfield,” he narrated.

At one moment Simba took the concept to the UK where it was a huge success but he never thought that locally it would grow to be a talk of the city as it is today.

“We never thought it will be big like this. We were targeting locals but now it’s attracting a big crowd. I really thank God that the concept is producing profits after years of investment.”

The next Madirirano is on August 14 and there are plans to bring an international act.

Like this: Like Loading...