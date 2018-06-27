Magacha drops new single & talks changes

Award winning gospel musician, Sabatian Magacha PIC: COURTESY OF SABATIAN MAGACHA OFFICIAL

Barely a year after dropping his new album, ‘Wonererwai Jeso’ which was received with mixed reactions by music lovers as it features secular acts, Alick Macheso and Jah Prayzah, Sabastain Magacha is back on the scene with a new single titled ‘Yahweh’.

Zimbo Jam caught up with the singer who revealed why he had decided to quickly drop the single and the inspiration behind it.

“I released Wonererwai Jeso last year but also felt that there was no harm in giving my fans more,” said Magacha. “There were some changes in my life and for me the only way to deal with change was to do what I know best, make music.

“Music that spoke of the changes I am going through as a person and also hoping that music will minister to my fans who are going through inevitable change.

“I love my fans so much to the extent that when they ask for more music I work hard to deliver to them. So this year there will be more singles that will incorporate the new me and a new sound,” he shared.

One of the major changes Magacha experienced this year was the divorce with wife of five years ago, Nomsa Ndikumwe.

Continued Magacha, “Yahweh is an anthem. For all God loving and fearing people. Showing off and boasting that God is faithful. No matter what the devil crafts to disrupt our destinies as long as we hold on to God and his word we will always be happy and dancing.

“So this song is me flexing my muscle of joy and happiness to the devil and saying look at me and what my God does for me.”

Moving on, Magacha has been all over social media platforms and appears to be on a rebranding mission.

“Rebranding we are. I’m polishing up the old to make sure that Saba who was called to minister 17 years ago shines again. There’s no question that times have evolved and gospel music around the world has evolved so we are catching up and making sure we are not left behind by this wave.”

Magacha says his shine in grace had almost disappeared.

“To be honest that shine was now almost dim. A fault that is my own but God strengthened me and I feel energised,” he revealed.

The ‘Bhoso’ hit maker said a video for the new single is on the cards.