Magamba TV on steroids!

Comrade Fasto the lead anchor at Magamba TV PIC: COURTESY OF MAGAMBA TV

Many local comedians had become known for making jokes of former president, Robert Mugabe and his wife, Gucci Grace.

But since the ouster of Mugabe from office back in November last year, that trend has fizzled and the seeming political satire kind of died with it.

But popular political satire crew, Magamba TV known for their Zambezi News shenanigans have upped their game â€“ proving that with or without Mugabe around, they will keep the new dispensation comrades on their toes.

Of late, Magamba TV has been dropping some fresh, well curated and captivating shows that blow a breeze of soberness amongst Zimbabweans as issues are dissected in a hilarious but thought provoking manner.

To spice up things a little, the crew is not just working with common faces from previous Magamba TV shows but they are incorporating a number of local comedians in their act. This brings variety in terms of delivery as the best of each comedian is exhibited â€“ bringing forth a calabash of Zim comedy.

This collaborative approach has also helped in terms of creating expectation from one episode to the other.

Another area of collaboration has been in the writers section. A number of comedians brag about writing, and producing everything they do. But Magamba TV has decided to get the services of good scriptwriters and its working.

From one story to the other, there is continuity â€“ no mundane kindergarten stuff that we usually get when a comedian tries to be a one man team.

As the countdown to the 2018 harmonized election continues, it will be interesting to see what else Magamba TV will be dropping.

Check out one of their recent productions below: