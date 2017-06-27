Featured, Music

Magitare Live Acoustic Night’s launched

One of the performers at the opening night.
One of the performers at the opening night PIC T. CHIHAMBAKWE | ZIMBOJAM.COM

On a chilly June 23 evening a new baby was birthed at the Harare City Library and that is the ‘Magitare Live Acoustic Night’.

The opening show of the rebranded acoustic night sessions was blessed by various senior players in the arts sector led by National Arts Council of Zimbabwe director, Elvas Mare, Culture Fund’s director, Farai Mupfunya, and even mayor of Harare, Bernard Manyenyeni.

Various artists performed, amongst them, U Mind, Munyaradzi Nyamarebvu, Liberty Mathole and brains behind the concert, Tariro neGitare.

The headline act, Nobuntu staged a flawless performance that left the audience crying for more.

 

Nobuntu brought colour and rhythm to the night.
Nobuntu brought colour and rhythm to the night. PIC: T.CHIHAMBAKWE | ZIMBOJAM.COM

 

The fathers watching on.
The fathers watching on. PIC: T.CHIHAMBAKWE | ZIMBOJAM.COM

 

Guests being dazzled by Nobuntu.

Guests being dazzled by Nobuntu. PIC: T.CHIHAMBAKWE | ZIMBOJAM.COM

