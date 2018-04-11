Mahendere thrilled to share stage with Dr Tumi

Minister Mahendere on stage PIC: T. MANYANGADZE | ZIMBOJAM.COM

Award-winning gospel musician, Minister Michael Mahendere says his thrilled to have an opportunity to minister alongside South African gospel hotshot, Dr Tumi when he comes to perform in Zimbabwe for the very first time on Saturday April 14 at the Harare International Conference Centre (HICC).

“The thrill is so amazing and we cannot wait for the experience,” said an elated Mahendere in an interview with Zimbo Jam.

The concert being organised by Apostle Java Ministries is running under the theme ‘Thy Kingdom Come Worship Summit’.

Minister Mahendere says ministering at a concert themed as such gives him great joy.

“Personally, we know and believe that our God inhabits the praises of his people, so we are looking forward to an amazing manifestation of his presence as we are going to be worshiping Him. We are already geared up for the concert and we feel we have so much energy for it, and that is what we are going to deliver,” added Mahendere.

In a statement to the Sunday Mail, summit host Apostle Java said his main objective is to encourage people to worship and not to concentrate more on the preacher.

“We want to create a platform where preaching is not dominant but the whole church is participating in praising and worshipping God. This will lead to an open heaven experience and detach people from depending on a preacher,” said Apostle Java.

Also billed to perform on the same stage is inimitable worshiper, Minister Takesure Zamar Ncube and the Worship Addicts.

Meanwhile, Minister Mahendere revealed that his latest Live DVD recording project featuring South African musician, Loyiso Bala will be released a week after the worship summit.

Continued Mahendere: “The live DVD is ready to hit the market. We are so excited to announce that it’ll be released this month (April) on the 21st. The videos will be published on our YouTube channel (Min Michael Mahendere) and on our social media handles and online stores.”

