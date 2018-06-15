Major shifts for Shoko Festival

Zambezi News anchors Outspoken and Cde. Fasto - one of the highlights of the past Shoko Festivals PIC: COURTESY OF YOUTUBE.COM

Things are changing in the programming model for Shoko Festival starting this year.

Organisers of the festival have revealed that this year’s edition set to run from September 28-30 will have Peace In The Hood the main event in Chitungwiza – as opposed to having it as just a side-event at the end.

“The new format for the 2018 edition will see the festival retain its three day format but re-focus the content and programming.

“Peace In The Hood regularly draws crowds of up to 5,000 people per year and has become the biggest draw card,” read a statement from festival organisers.

Programming for the festival will also change with a brand new comedy night at a new venue, featuring diverse comedy acts while the Saturday night will maintain its hip hop theme.

“The day programming on Friday September 28 and Saturday 29, will now be dominated by the Hub Unconference on the first day and the Zim Hip Hop Summit on the second day as both these events proved extremely popular in 2017. Shoko will also be introducing some new venues to their audience,” further read the statement.

Festival Director Comrade Fatso says constructive criticism has led them to make the changes.

“We’ve heard constructive criticism from our long time fans. 2017 was definitely a tough year to operate in and we’re gonna be playing to our strengths in 2018,” he said.

” The successes of last year’s Shoko were definitely the hugely attended Peace in the Hood, the ever-popular Hub Unconference and the first-of-its-kind Zim Hip Hop Summit. Peace in the Hood has organically grown over the years to become the biggest day of the festival so we wanna celebrate that,” he explained.

On the new comedy show he said, “We have been brainstorming on some really dope new concepts for the comedy night and the hip hop night with some really cool, alternative and cutting edge acts, collaborations and programming. We look forward to announcing the 2018 theme, the acts and the new programme very soon.”