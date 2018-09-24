Mamobondiani leads hotshots at ZAA USA

Steward bank CEO, Dr. Lance Mambondiani PIC: COURTESY OF Tnash Photography

Steward Bank chief executive officer, Dr Lance Mambondiani will be one of the speakers at the 2018 USA edition of the Zimbabwe Achievers Awards (ZAA), taking place on Saturday 29 September in Washington.

Mambondiani who has been a guest speaker at ZAA South African and UK chapters, will be in the spotlight alongside other gaffers, namely, Mtimandze Group chief executive officer, Muzi Kunene and President of Ottawa University, Kansas, Reggies Wenyika.

“Dr Mambondiani has been an instrumental partner of the Zim Achievers for several years. His wealth of knowledge and his innovative approach to the financial world is second to none and we are honoured that he has agreed to speak at the third edition,” said ZAA chairman, Conrad Mwanza.

Mambondiani’s attendance at the event coincides with the launch of the bank’s innovative app, Square World, which will be launched in Washington on 28 September and hosted by CMG Media International.

The mortgage facility will be available at zero deposit, on a 25-year tenure and an interest rate of 2% per annum, the lowest rate in the Zimbabwean market.

Notable guests who will also be in attendance include Zimbabwe’s Ambassador to the US, Ammon Mutembwa and African Union Ambassador, Chihombori Quao.

Voting for this year’s nominees closed on 20 September, with a record number of votes received.

ZAA USA Director, Faith Banda thanked the public for their continued support and participation.

“Zim Achievers USA has come a long way in the last three years. The public’s engagement is a great part of this process and it would be remiss of me, if we didn’t acknowledge their part in helping us select the cream of the crop for this year’s edition,” she said.

Meanwhile, the late Dr Jack Ramsay, a worldwide ambassador for basketball will be honoured posthumously.

Dr Ramsay was an innovative, ‘Hall of Fame’ coach who won titles and taught the game around the globe. He also coached in the NBA and NCAA for over 30 years.

Ramsay helped launch Africa Outreach USA and the Dr. Jack Ramsay Grassroots Basketball Development Initiative. Today the program is empowering hundreds of underprivileged children across Africa including Zambia, South Africa, Burkina Faso and Zimbabwe.