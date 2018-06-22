Manyowa drops new track at Worship Moments

Gospel songbird Janet Manyowa PIC: COURTESY OF JANET MANYOWA MUSIC

Award-winning gospel musician, Janet Manyowa will tomorrow stage the second edition of ‘Worship Moments’ at The Venue in Avondale.

“We are so excited to be having the second instalment of Worship Moments tomorrow,” said Manyowa. “The first edition was held last year at the 7 Arts Theatre that is when we launched ‘Zadzisa’ and now we are launching ‘Tomutenda Nei’.”

She revealed that the same producer, Andrew Baird who worked on ‘Zadzisa’ is the same one who worked on the new single.

“Tomutenda Nei is a new single that we have been working on for some time now. Sadly because Baird is based in South Africa, we could not travel with the whole band so we ended up working with the amazing South African based Zimbabwean drummer, Tino Beat Boy. On this project we also feature Mono Mukundu on the guitar,” she shared.

Further explaining what the new song enunciates, she said, “It is a thanksgiving song, coming from a point of gratefulness for all the things God has done for us. He has fulfilled his word, he has protected us and healed us. So we are just coming before him and thanking him for his goodness.”

Manyowa also added that the concert will feature other artists.

“The worship concert has some guest musicians who will be singing on the day. Particularly those in the band and some other rising gospel stars. There will be other entertainment besides the music.”

The soft spoken vocalist also revealed that singles she is releasing are part of an album she is working on called ‘Grateful’.

“Tomutenda Nei and Zadzisa are part of a new album that we are working called Grateful. The album has many more other songs which we are going to be recorded and we will give more details as we get ready to release it.

“So those who love my music should brace themselves for fresh new worship project that will be uplifting,” she highlighted.