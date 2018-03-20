Marbel Madondo headlines GSN

Marbel Madondo singing at the Zimpraise Live DVD recording. PIC: T. CHIHAMBAKWE | ZIMBOJAM.COM

Renowned vocalist, Marbel Madondo will headline the March edition of the Gospel Soul Nights (GSN) slated for Friday evening at Utano Gardens.

Though she has not dropped any sizzling tunes in recent days, she remains one of the most vocally gifted singers in the country and having her headline the monthly gig must have left gospel music lovers drooling.

“I am grateful for the opportunity to sing at the Gospel Soul Nights,” said Marbel to Zimbo Jam.

“Those attending can look forward to enjoying beautiful soulful music – through which I will be inspiring people and encouraging them in the Lord.”

Madondo also revealed she will be sharing new material on the night.

“I’m currently working on my album set to drop in August and am going to be sampling some of the songs on Friday. So those coming will get a taste of what we are brewing,” she revealed.

Other acts set to perform on Friday evening are Tamy Moyo and Tembalami Praise.

Meanwhile, founder of the concept, Joel Chiweda said that his amazed that they managed to celebrate the first anniversary of GSN.

“I cannot believe it’s been a year already, indeed time flies,” said a buoyant Chiweda. “I’ve learnt that it is important to start. There’s never a right time to start. Before you know it, a year can actually pass you carrying that idea and an overdue baby becomes a danger to itself and the mother.”

He also highlighted that during the first year, consistency was a critical factor in building an audience and sustaining the vision.

“Before anyone buys into your vision you have to prove it’s worth investing in. I had to keep doing it even when I was below break-even because if I stopped I would be out of sight, and then eventually out of mind. I’ve come to appreciate steady growth. It has allowed me to know all the minute and yet critical details about my own vision.

“It’s unbelievable how my network has grown in the past year. I’ve personally created relationships with a number of prominent artistes who have now become family.

“Great people like PrayerSoul who has always been a huge inspiration to me directly and indirectly, my big brother Pastor G, SoProfound, the lovely Janet Manyowa and a lot more amazing people that I’ve grown to know and to share the vision with as they’ve been part of it,” he highlighted.

Like this: Like Loading...