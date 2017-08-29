Masike’s encounter with sugar daddies

Hope Masike PIC COURTESY OF HOPE MASIKE

“… my first experience with a sugar-daddy (the female musician hunting type) was in those very early days. Guess what his point of entry was? … offering us a ride home! Girls, get a driver’s licence at 16 during your O-level holidays and empower yourselves against this type of vulture…” read a post by Masike on her website.

Zimbo Jam followed up on the post to get an insight on how she managed to deal with these characters and some interesting stuff came up.

“Don’t take that post to mean I had sugar daddies. But yes, I have had a fair share of being hunted by them,” said Masike.

“The thing is, if I didn’t mind being in a polygamous marriage, or merely being a small house I could have been wife number something to someone a long time ago.”

She went on to share the different types of men she has encountered in her 10 year long career.

“Men at gigs come in many forms; married ones who want as many wives as they have cars, married ones who just enjoy eating next door every once in a while, singletons who want to have climbed every hill in sight by the time they finally decide to settle down, those who just want to be seen with you and those who just want to tick that box with your name,” reveled Hope.

She also highlighted how society labels female artists and ignores these ‘hungry men’.

“Unfortunately, for a long time, us female musicians have been labeled loose which made us seem as easy prey, even long after proving ourselves not to be loose or as liberal as many thought. So it’s a fact, if you are entering the music industry right now, kunyengwa muchanyengwa little sister’s.

On how she managed to survive temptations from the ‘vultures’ that could have messed up her career she said, “Firstly, I must say it’s every woman’s ‘right’ to choose what kind of man/men she associates herself with (dating seriously or otherwise), as long as both are not under age.

“So as long as you are now above 18 years, in some countries it’s 16 years, being lured by men becomes part of the dating game. (To be clear I am not talking about other cases that are classified as rape. We are talking sugar daddies in the music industry) Remember, in Shona we say rinonyenga rinohwarara rinozosimudza musoro rawana; meaning it’s your job, and yours alone to protect yourself. The hunter is hunting; hunters don’t protect prey. Above 18 years, even mum and dad cant protect you. It becomes all about you and your values.

“Being female in music doesn’t exempt you from this reality. It, in fact, only exposes you even more. And obvious as that may be, it still remains no excuse or reason to be caught in any of the many traps many men may set in your path.

“It is true, to some men, a young female musician working hard to establish themselves is merely fresh meat. Some genuinely want to help, but some are foxes wearing sheep skin. Be that as it may, every woman entering showbiz must remember, Rume risinganyepi hariroore! These days its more like rume risinganyepi harilume.

“It’s how it has been since time immemorial. I am not saying I condone this. Lord knows, I believe we can re-write some of these African values. But for now I am saying it’s up to each woman to set their values straight in their heads and live by them, because no one really cares what happens or doesn’t happen to you more than you.

“In fact, most of the world will care when you make headlines with juicy gossip about it all. You look after you. Decide what you do, what you do not do, and how the world shall perceive you as a brand.”

She also revealed that the challenge is faced by male artists as well.

“Also, on this matter, female musicians must remember men have it hard too. A sit down with most male musicians will show you that they have sugar mamas after them too. You don’t hear men complaining that we fail to make it because sugar mamas are after us. So deal with it. Know yourself before you enter showbiz, and abide by your values and principles. Choose what works for your values,” revealed Hope.