Featured, Other Arts & Culture Issues

Masvingo Music Awards gratify organisers

Zimbo Jam Network 0 94
Andy Brown with a lifetime achievement award PIC: COURTESY OF NEWSVYB.COM
Andy Brown recieves a lifetime achievement award PIC: COURTESY OF NEWSVYB.COM

The just ended Masvingo Music Awards left organisers in high spirits after a colourful ceremony that saw musicians from the South Eastern City being honoured for their hard work.

The awards were held at Charles Austin Theatre on Saturday.

“The fourth annual Masvingo Music Awards event was a success. The performances were magical and turnout was great,” said one of the organisers, Proud Masekesa.

He revealed that their sight was now set on next year’s edition of the awards which they expect to be better.

“We expect better partnership for next year to make our event even bigger and better,” he added.

The following is a list of winners in all the categories:

BEST FEMALE ARTIST
Winner: Anatsi Zambura
Sponsored by: Hevoi fm

BEST MALE ARTIST
Winner: Teddy Alchemy
Sponsored by: Hevoi Fm

BEST NEW ARTIST
Winner: Lackarz
Sponsored by: Hevoi Fm

BEST MESSAGE
Winner: Baba Rah
Sponsored by: Caravan Park

ALBUM OF THE YEAR
Winner: Teddy Alchemy
Sponsored by: Makurira Memorial clinic

SONG OF THE YEAR
Winner: Teddy Alchemy
Sponsored by: Castle Light

BEST PERIPHERAL ARTIST
Winner: Lackarz
Sponsored by: LandMark Bar

BEST HIP HOP
Winner: MIA
Sponsored by: Miles Coaches

BEST DANCEHALL
Winner: Natty Rives
Sponsor: Kinglee Promotions

BEST ROOTS/JAZZ
Winner: Brandon Mvura
Sponsor: Doczine Investments

BEST GOSPEL ARTIST
Winner: Lackarz
Sponsored by: Landmark Bar

BEST AFRO POP
Winner: MIA
Sponsored by: Miles Coaches

BEST GOSPEL ARTIST
Winner: Lackarz
Sponsored by: Flamboyant Casino

BEST AFRO POP
Winner: MIA
Sponsored by: Global Marketing

BEST VIDEO
Winner: NASH
Sponsored by: Treasure Consultants

BEST VIDEO PRODUCER
Winner: Sydney Taivavashe
Sponsored by: Chibuku Super

MOST DISCIPLINED ARTIST
Winner: RAS MANDE
Sponsored by: Global Marketing

BEST MUSIC PRODUCER
Winner: CEECKLEAR
Sponsored by: Global Marketing

SPECIAL AWARDS:
LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD 2017- Andy brown
BREAKTHROUGH AND SOCIAL IMPACT AWARD – Prophet Makomichi
UPCOMING PROMOTER – Tatenda Nyoka
BEST NIGHT LIFE SCENE – Liquids Bar
BEST PARTNER – Julius Marimbire (MILES COACHES)

Previous ArticleNext Article
Zimbo Jam Network
The Zimbo Jam Network brings together young people who are passionate about lifestyle, arts & culture to document, celebrate and challenge these important aspects of our lives.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Confirm that you are humann by solving the following problem... *

error: Content is protected from copying.