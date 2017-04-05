Masvingo Music Awards gratify organisers

Andy Brown recieves a lifetime achievement award PIC: COURTESY OF NEWSVYB.COM

The just ended Masvingo Music Awards left organisers in high spirits after a colourful ceremony that saw musicians from the South Eastern City being honoured for their hard work.

The awards were held at Charles Austin Theatre on Saturday.

“The fourth annual Masvingo Music Awards event was a success. The performances were magical and turnout was great,” said one of the organisers, Proud Masekesa.

He revealed that their sight was now set on next year’s edition of the awards which they expect to be better.

“We expect better partnership for next year to make our event even bigger and better,” he added.

The following is a list of winners in all the categories:

BEST FEMALE ARTIST

Winner: Anatsi Zambura

Sponsored by: Hevoi fm

BEST MALE ARTIST

Winner: Teddy Alchemy

Sponsored by: Hevoi Fm

BEST NEW ARTIST

Winner: Lackarz

Sponsored by: Hevoi Fm

BEST MESSAGE

Winner: Baba Rah

Sponsored by: Caravan Park

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Winner: Teddy Alchemy

Sponsored by: Makurira Memorial clinic

SONG OF THE YEAR

Winner: Teddy Alchemy

Sponsored by: Castle Light

BEST PERIPHERAL ARTIST

Winner: Lackarz

Sponsored by: LandMark Bar

BEST HIP HOP

Winner: MIA

Sponsored by: Miles Coaches

BEST DANCEHALL

Winner: Natty Rives

Sponsor: Kinglee Promotions

BEST ROOTS/JAZZ

Winner: Brandon Mvura

Sponsor: Doczine Investments

BEST GOSPEL ARTIST

Winner: Lackarz

Sponsored by: Landmark Bar

BEST AFRO POP

Winner: MIA

Sponsored by: Miles Coaches

BEST VIDEO

Winner: NASH

Sponsored by: Treasure Consultants

BEST VIDEO PRODUCER

Winner: Sydney Taivavashe

Sponsored by: Chibuku Super

MOST DISCIPLINED ARTIST

Winner: RAS MANDE

Sponsored by: Global Marketing

BEST MUSIC PRODUCER

Winner: CEECKLEAR

Sponsored by: Global Marketing

SPECIAL AWARDS:

LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD 2017- Andy brown

BREAKTHROUGH AND SOCIAL IMPACT AWARD – Prophet Makomichi

UPCOMING PROMOTER – Tatenda Nyoka

BEST NIGHT LIFE SCENE – Liquids Bar

BEST PARTNER – Julius Marimbire (MILES COACHES)