Masvingo Music Awards gratify organisers

The just ended Masvingo Music Awards left organisers in high spirits after a colourful ceremony that saw musicians from the South Eastern City being honoured for their hard work.
The awards were held at Charles Austin Theatre on Saturday.
“The fourth annual Masvingo Music Awards event was a success. The performances were magical and turnout was great,” said one of the organisers, Proud Masekesa.
He revealed that their sight was now set on next year’s edition of the awards which they expect to be better.
“We expect better partnership for next year to make our event even bigger and better,” he added.
The following is a list of winners in all the categories:
BEST FEMALE ARTIST
Winner: Anatsi Zambura
Sponsored by: Hevoi fm
BEST MALE ARTIST
Winner: Teddy Alchemy
Sponsored by: Hevoi Fm
BEST NEW ARTIST
Winner: Lackarz
Sponsored by: Hevoi Fm
BEST MESSAGE
Winner: Baba Rah
Sponsored by: Caravan Park
ALBUM OF THE YEAR
Winner: Teddy Alchemy
Sponsored by: Makurira Memorial clinic
SONG OF THE YEAR
Winner: Teddy Alchemy
Sponsored by: Castle Light
BEST PERIPHERAL ARTIST
Winner: Lackarz
Sponsored by: LandMark Bar
BEST HIP HOP
Winner: MIA
Sponsored by: Miles Coaches
BEST DANCEHALL
Winner: Natty Rives
Sponsor: Kinglee Promotions
BEST ROOTS/JAZZ
Winner: Brandon Mvura
Sponsor: Doczine Investments
BEST GOSPEL ARTIST
Winner: Lackarz
Sponsored by: Landmark Bar
BEST AFRO POP
Winner: MIA
Sponsored by: Miles Coaches
BEST VIDEO
Winner: NASH
Sponsored by: Treasure Consultants
BEST VIDEO PRODUCER
Winner: Sydney Taivavashe
Sponsored by: Chibuku Super
MOST DISCIPLINED ARTIST
Winner: RAS MANDE
Sponsored by: Global Marketing
BEST MUSIC PRODUCER
Winner: CEECKLEAR
Sponsored by: Global Marketing
SPECIAL AWARDS:
LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD 2017- Andy brown
BREAKTHROUGH AND SOCIAL IMPACT AWARD – Prophet Makomichi
UPCOMING PROMOTER – Tatenda Nyoka
BEST NIGHT LIFE SCENE – Liquids Bar
BEST PARTNER – Julius Marimbire (MILES COACHES)