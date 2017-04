Matildah with Progress Chipfumo on the guitar PIC: T. NDABAMBI | ZIMBOJAM.COM

Matildah Dondo launched her new album she has been working on since 2016 at Bar Rouge in Westgate over the weekend.

The album titled ‘Ndinokutendai Ishe’ is a gospel offering that comes loaded with traditional mbira music.

She worked with Progress Chipfumo and mentor, Alexio Kawara to produce the album.