Matobo Hills receives cultural preservation grant from American Express

Rock art at Nswatugi Cave in Matobo Hills. ALL PICS: WORLD MONUMENTS FUND

One of Zimbabwe’s most significant historical areas, the Matobo Hills Cultural Landscape is one of eight sites around the world to benefit from a US$1million grant from American Express.

The money will be used to work with local heritage authorities on improved documentation and conservation plans at the site.

Matobo Hills is a World Heritage Site famous for its breathtaking views and rock paintings which mark critical stages in human history and evolution, going back 100,000 years. Today, its important rock art is threatened by deforestation, the risk of fires, and other human activities.

Other sites which will benefit from the grant are; Potager du Roi in Versailles (France), Grand Theater of Prince Kung’s Mansion in Beijing (China), the town of Amatrice, Italy; Kagawa Prefectural Gymnasium in Takamatsu, Japan; Tebaida Leonesa in León (Spain), Blackpool Piers in Blackpool (England), and Monte Albán Archaeological Site in Oaxaca (Mexico).

All these sites are included in the World Monuments Fund’s 2018 World Monuments Watch, an initiative committed to advocating for the protection of treasured landmarks around the world. “We recognize these sites as symbols of national and local identity, and value the role that their preservation can play in attracting visitors and revitalizing communities,” said Timothy J. McClimon, President of the American Express Foundation.

“For more than 20 years, American Express has been an unmatched champion of the world’s most treasured places,” said Joshua David, President and CEO, World Monument Fund. “Their leadership and support of the World Monuments Watch allows us to support international partners in the protection, conservation, and stewardship of sites of cultural heritage, helping to strengthen communities around the world.”

Over the last 20 years, American Express has given nearly $18 million to help preserve 166 World Monuments Watch sites in 71 countries. It has also partnered with a number of leading organizations to help preserve sites in need, build awareness, and engage the public in preservation efforts across the world.