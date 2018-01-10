Mawungwa reflects on success of movie, Mind Games

Award winning filmmaker Thandiwe Mawungwa PIC: COURTESY OF STANFORD JONI

17 SHARES Share Tweet

Award-winning theatre and film producer, Thandiwe Mawungwa who recently produced a Zimbabwean thriller titled ‘Mind Games’ which scooped the Best Zimbabwean Feature Film and Best Actor Awards at the Zimbabwe Film Festival took time to share with Zimbo Jam how successful the movie has been.

“I am really excited about the achievements the film has been making locally and abroad,” said Mawungwa.

“The film keeps surprising me as it keeps getting the necessary attention it deserves as the international festivals keeps acknowledging our efforts”, added Thandiwe Mawungwa

Mind Games recently added another accolade to its name by scooping the Best Narrative Feature Award at the Calcutta International Cult Film Festival in New York.

“I have found my footing when it comes to film production even though I still love the theatre industry. Film is more interesting and more appealing to a wider audience,” she added.

Thandiwe Mawungwa co-produced the film with her husband Charles Mawungwa who is also a reputable film maker in his own right.

After having started her career in the theatre industry, Mawungwa has written, directed and produced plays for theatres, schools and various organisations in Africa and Europe .Four of her plays have won a total of six awards locally and internationally.

Other awards she has scooped include; Two Dead Government Officials–August 2016–Won Most promising script’ at the Ishashalazi Festival in South Africa, Dirty Laundry, A family affair–September 2011-Won ‘Best Costumed’ Play at Zimbabwe One Act Play Festival and Roommates–September 2011-Won,‘Best Production ,’,‘Best Actor’ ,‘Best Supporting Actor’ at Zimbabwe One Act Play Festival, The Coin-October 2012-Won‘Best Achievement Award’ for an outstanding script.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Like this: Like Loading...