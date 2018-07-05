Mbeu aces it with debut album

Mbeu enjoying himself as he slays it on the One Big Party stage PIC COURTESY OF ZIMBOJAM

Afro fusion artist, Mbeu dropped his debut 10 track album ‘Hatizvimirire’ on Friday last week at Pakare Paye Arts Centre.

Many had been waiting for the delivery and the young lad did not disappoint as the offering comes loaded with some cool vocals that carry thought provoking lyrics.

Those who just love dancing and don’t mind the content are also covered as there are a number of up-tempo tracks that will lead one to gyrate till they drop.

For two years, Mbeu has been working on his album and the matureness that the album exudes is testament to the fact that this is indeed is not a rushed project.

Having had to wait for his band to blend well over the years before hitting the studio and dropping some well thought out arrangements shows that the Mhodzi Tribe has grown and the fruit speaks for itself.

But surprisingly Mbeu and his management have been dishing out their fruit for free across various social media platforms.

Zimbo Jam caught up with Mbeu’s manager, Eugene Museredza who revealed why they were freely giving out the album and whether or not this will cheapen their brand.

“We have authorized people to share the album for free because we have some fans who currently don’t afford it, so we have said go ahead share, a time will come when we sell even a chorus, when the brand has bigger reach,” said Museredza.

He added that the freebie approach will also gather them crowds that corporates are attracted to.

“Corporates are attracted with brands with a bigger reach. So we have to grow the reach as much as we can

Piracy as bad as it is, came to fill the gap created by the fall of the usual channels our elders used. So formal structures for rising musicians are still few. So social media is thing,” he added.

On distribution they have engaged Diamond Studios.

“We are going to be doing shows outside our usual places to promote the album. We have been engaged in a few local festivals we will also market our music there.

Overall his happy with the response to the album so far.

“We are happy with how the album is being received. It’s an ambitious album that has created a genre of its own and we are happy it is turning heads.

“We are working flat out to get it played on at least every continent, meaning we first have to cover every corner of Zimbabwe,” he revealed.