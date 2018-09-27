Mbo Mahocs partners with WILD

Actress Mbo Mahocs PIC: COURTESY OF OPTIMASS ART

Actress Mbo Mahocs has partnered with Women’s Institute for Leadership Development (WILD) to create awareness around menstrual hygiene.

The campaign dubbed ‘Red Cycle’ encourages the public to contribute towards collection of sanitary pads through donations, influence government and parliament to set aside a budget for sanitary pads dispensers in schools through a specific policy.

“The campaign also seeks to influence government to scrap Value Added Tax (VAT) on sanitary pads to reduce the burden of cost that ordinary girls and women bear every month in buying them. The government, its stakeholders and friends should contribute towards menstrual hygiene as much as it does towards other necessities such as condoms,” read a statement from the Red Cycle campaign team.

Mbo Mahocs is set to speak about the Red Cycle Campaign and collect Sanitary Pads from those donating at Umcimbi Wabantu on this Saturday.

Through a partnership with Skyz Metro FM, WILD seeks to collect at least 5000 packets of sanitary pads which will be donated to underprivileged girls in selected schools in rural Matabeleland.

“The high cost of sanitary pads has resulted in many girls using rags, tissue paper, tree leaves, cow dung, old socks and stockings as substitutes,” explained WILD executive director, Samukeliso Khumalo.

“These options can be highly hazardous. Some girls even miss classes if their RED days fall during school days. Instead of celebrating menstruation as a life-giving process, our societies still ignorantly attach taboo and myths that are not only bizarre but terrifying too,” added Khumalo.