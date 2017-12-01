Mhanya Mushini, the big turn up from Jazz Prosper & Simba Tagz!

Jazz Prosper

Its December 1 and you are already getting into the festive season mood which is characterised by making merry.

But to get all systems blazing one thing is needed and that’s music and Jazz Prosper has it for you.

Upcoming musician, Jazz Prosper has collaborated with Simba Tagz on a banger that will get you in the perfect mood ahead of this year’s festive season.

Titled â€˜Mhanya Mushiniâ€™, the up-tempo track will definitely get you dancing like a crazy man as the infectious Afro beat works its way into your nervous system.

To show that the young lads mean business, music video producer, Aaron Mheta is already working on the video for the track which was produced by Youngnash, Dru and MVK Beats. The video is set to be released in the next two weeks.

“Mhanya Mushini is Shona for get wild or get crazy a celebratory record about working hard and attaining success,” read a statement about the song meaning from Jazz Prosper’s management, Anashe Media Group.

Jazz himself has said his excited about the traction the track has received since its release on Monday.

“I am excited to share this record, its our biggest in 2017 and weâ€™ve put a lot of work into it. Big thank you to Youngnash, Dru and MVK Beats for killing the beat. Major appreciation to Simba Tagz for showing me love on this record,” said Jazz.

Listen to the track here:

