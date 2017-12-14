Minister Mahendere & Loyiso light up 7 Arts tonight

Minister Mahendere on stage PIC: T. MANYANGADZE | ZIMBOJAM.COM

After having been forced to cancel his live DVD recording a few weeks back due to the political situation that was prevailing in the country, Minister Mahendere will tonight, Thursday December 14 stage his highly anticipated live DVD recording at the 7 Arts Theatre.

Dubbed ‘Getting Personal With God & Classical Worship’, the recording will also feature renowned South African musician, Loyiso Bala.

“People coming through to the live DVD recording tonight must expect to be saturated in the presence of God as we are anticipating a wave of the glory of God to hit the place as we praise and worship Him,” said Minister Mahendere.

“We will be releasing new songs on the night, mixed up with some of the tracks off my latest project.”

On how his fellowship with Loyiso has impacted his ministry he said, “When I met Loyiso back in 2015 there was great respect between us and that has evolved into a powerful friendship overtime.

“I am really grateful to God to have caused us to meet as I am learning a lot from him in my ministry as a musician.

“Loyiso values excellence and that has caused me to also up my game.”

Mahendere also highlighted that Bala is assisting him to penetrate into the South African market.

“I am very humbled by the input Bala is bringing into my career. He is willing to assist us grow our market base into South Africa as he has some robust links with major players in that industry.”

